The Voice 25 video: Mafe auditions with ‘Bésame Mucho’

As you prepare to see The Voice 25 air another new episode on NBC tonight, why not watch a performance from Mafe now?

One of the things that we’ve seen with this show in the past 24 hours alone is contestants showing off their versatility and also a representation of their own background. Mafe does this brilliantly with her performance of the classic “Bésame Mucho,” which leads to all the coaches turning around in a short period of time.

If you head over to TV Insider, you can watch the performance in its totality, and we do think that this is going to be as heated a debate for the coaches as you are going to find. It is pretty clear from our vantage point that they all want to work with her, just as it is easy to see why. There aren’t many artists this season quite like her, and everyone should want some options to a certain extent!

After all, consider this for a moment here — if you are Reba McEntire or Dan + Shay, for example, you don’t want to work with just country artists. You want to show what you can do as a coach, and we also tend to think there’s something to be said for broadening your own horizons even when you are successful in this industry. They may also allow someone like Mafe to think a little bit more outside the box.

Because there isn’t a single coach that seems like an immediate perfect fit here, we could see it going all sorts of ways and honestly, that’s a part of the fun with a show like this. You want to be guessing for as long as possible as a viewer!

Related – See some more discussions now on The Voice 25, including a Spanish-language highlight from last night

What do you think about Mafe and her performance on The Voice 25?

If you were her, who would you choose to go with? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







