The Voice 25: Madison Curbelo closes show with ‘Stand By Me’

Our hope at the end of The Voice 25 tonight was that we would get something fantastic — with that, let’s talk about Madison Curbelo!

Madison is a contestant who previously auditioned on the show several seasons ago, but did not get a chair to turn around. What’s the reason for that? Well, Blake Shelton told her at the time that she needed more experience, and she took that to heart by doing a ton of gigs. It took her almost no time at all to get a chair turn this time around! John Legend was the first person to press his button, and he was followed soon after by Dan + Shay. Her version of “Stand by Me” was incredibly unique — she created a fun vibe to the music and, beyond just that, she sang it in two separate languages. She’s got serious contender vibes and this is a reminder that sometimes, it’s better to work on your craft and come back when you’re better.

By the end of her lively performance, Madison got a chair turn from every single person who was a part of the panel! This made it so that everyone had to fight and fight hard in order to make sure that she joined their team.

In general, we really like the upside of what Madison could bring to the show moving forward. She’s got the right attitude, and we honestly get it when she said that she relates a lot to the color yellow when it comes to the way that she sings and implements her personality into what she does.

So who did Madison end up choosing?

Honestly, we were just hoping for an episode that ended without a cliffhanger. Thankfully, that didn’t happen and she went with Dan + Shay! This has to be one of their biggest wins all season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

