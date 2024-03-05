The Voice 25: Kamalei Kawa’a auditions to ‘Redemption Song’

We knew that tonight’s The Voice 25 audition show is going to bring some great artists to the table, but how about Kamalei Kawa’a? He is a Hawaiian artist who actually already has a Grammy to his name, and yet, he somehow is still extremely under the radar.

What he did with his audition tonight is something special, turning “Redemption Song” by Bob Marley into something that was both familiar and yet also new at the same time. That’s not an extremely easy thing to pull off and yet, he did a good job with it! The notes were there, but so was the soul. We’re almost surprised that there wasn’t more competition for him at the end of the day beyond just Reba McEntire and Chance the Rapper.

Now that we’ve said that, it does feel like Kamalei chose the right person in Chance. They have almost a spiritual connection that was pretty clear from the jump. The two could collaborate moving forward and bring some really thought-provoking stuff to the table, and we are pretty eager already to see what some of that could look like.

Then again, we also don’t want to make some sort of assumption that we automatically have someone here who is bound to make it to the finale. This is a long season and by virtue of that, there is a chance that some things could change here and there. We have to prepare for that, or that he ends up getting stolen and lands on a different team moving into the Playoffs or even the lives.

For now, what we can at least say is this: What a great start to his arc on the show. He has set the table and raised the bar high for what he can be moving forward.

