The Voice 25 video: Bryan Olesen auditions to ‘Love Runs Out’

Monday night The Voice 25 is going to be coming back with new episodes, so why not meet one contestant now in Bryan Olesen?

There are a lot of things to really like about Bryan based on what we know right now. For starters, he is one of the older contestants we’ve seen this season, but that isn’t stopping him from pursuing his dream or taking big risks. If you head over to the link here right now, you can see him rock out to a cover of OneRepublic’s “Love Runs Out” that showcases his talent and pretty fantastic vocals. This is not necessarily a song that is easy to nail and yet, he really showcases well everything that he can do!

Also, it turns out that his daughter can also sing — that’s not particularly relevant to anything that we are saying here, but it is at least another fun little wrinkle that we can throw into things right now.

The good news for Bryan after this audition is that he is going to have plenty of options when it comes to picking the right coach. He has everyone other than Chance the Rapper turn around for him, and that presents an interesting debate. There aren’t any coaches this season who we would say are a perfect fit for his genre and with that, we’d just say to go with the person who has the most interesting musical sensibilities who could therefore help him. Personally, it feels like the best person here would be John Legend.

Unfortunately, this is one of those situations where we are going to be stuck waiting until Monday to learn what happens — but absolutely we are excited to see his choice.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Voice right now, including some other notable auditions

What do you think about Bryan Olesen’s audition on The Voice 25?

If you were him, who would you pick to be his coach? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







