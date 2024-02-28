The Voice 25: Gene Taylor closes show with ‘Lights’ audition

At the end of tonight’s The Voice 25 episode, we had a chance to see Gene Taylor deliver a stunning performance of “Lights.” Was he one of the highlights of the show? There’s no doubt about that, and we are curious already to see how far he takes this!

For now, we can at least say the following: This is a great start. He was able to wow all the coaches right away, and he will be the last person that viewers remember — we tend to think that closing out the night as always an advantage whenever you have a chance to do that.

Obviously, there are a lot of great things that we can say about some of his vocals but beyond that, can we just throw on the praise for a moment when it comes to his musicality? He was in total command of what he was doing up there and we tend to think that moving forward, there are a number of other things that he could show off, as well. People who are versatile when it comes to the instruments they can play and what they can do are primed to do really well on this show. Just think about it like this — audiences can be rather fickle with a show like this, and the best thing you can do is continue to find some ways to surprise them. Gene has the potential to do just that!

In the end, Gene chose John Legend as his coach and as we press onward here, the most important thing is going to be whether he can step it up moving forward. Everyone now knows that he is great and with that, there are different expectations.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

