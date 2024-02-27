The Voice 25 preview: Maddi Jane auditions to ‘Escapism’

As you prepare to see tonight’s The Voice 25 episode on NBC, do you want to learn more about a contestant in Maddi Jane? Well, consider us more than happy to help!

First and foremost, we gotta say that she is one of the more unique contestants who we’ve had a chance to see so far this season. She’s a singer / rapper from Chicago that has actually bee performing for a really long time — despite still being young. She first started performing well over a decade ago and has several videos on YouTube with more than a million hits. What we imagine she’s looking to do on this show is give everyone a much better sense of who she is now, as opposed to what she was known for as a child internet star so many years ago.

Maddi’s audition here is to “Escapism.” and she ends up getting the attention of the entire coaching panel. (You can watch the full thing play out at this link.) The easy choice for her insofar as a coach goes would be Chance the Rapper, due both to them both being from the Windy City and also their musical versatility. Yet, John Legend could make a little bit of sense, as well. Can we rule out Reba McEntire and Dan + Shay? It may be easy to do that on the surface, but Maddi has performed a lot of songs across multiple genres over the years.

If there is one thing that we’re most excited to see coming up, it is Maddi potentially lasting for several rounds and getting to show off more of what she can do. We’re down for watching unique stories and journeys throughout the season and at this point, she has a ton of potential.

Related – Get more news on The Voice, including highlights from the premiere

What do you think about Maddi Jane’s audition on The Voice 25?

If you were her, which coach would you go with? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







