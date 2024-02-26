The Voice 25 video: Group OK3 auditions to ‘Made You Look’

As you get yourselves prepared to see the premiere of The Voice 25 on NBC tonight, why not check out a performance from OK3? They are going to be one of the more noteworthy acts within the first episode, and let’s just say that they make quite an impression on the coaches — including newcomers Dan + Shay.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the trio audition to “Made You Look” from Meghan Trainor, and impress almost immediately when it comes to their vocals and their slick harmonies. Everyone on the coaching panel seems eager to work with them — as a matter of fact, many of them press their button almost right away. (It is still wild watching Dan + Shay’s chairs turn around at the same time.)

So following the performance, of course all the coaches go into pitch mode to try and secure OK3 for their team. It’s hardly a shock that everyone wants them, given that this is the sort of act you can do a lot of fun stuff here over the course of the season. There are things that you do with groups that you just can’t do when it comes to solo acts.

Now, on paper, it would be easy in order to sit here and say that Dan + Shay are the right choice, largely just because they know what it is like finding fame as a group as opposed to an individual. With that being said, though, all of the coaches this season know what it means to collaborate. There is also another fascinating part of the season in that there is no immediate genre-match for the trio among the coaches this time. With that in mind, things could navigate in just about any direction.

Related – Despite the rumors that are out there, Reba McEntire is not leaving The Voice

What do you think about this audition from OK3 on The Voice 25 premiere?

Be sure to let us know now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







