Reba McEntire not leaving The Voice, despite rumors

As we prepare for the premiere of The Voice 25 on NBC tonight, let’s take a moment to address a rumor — or, let Reba McEntire do it.

Is the country-music legend about to leave the show? We understand the concern that is out there, especially since departures on this show are pretty common. However, for the time being, this couldn’t be further from the truth. In a post on Twitter, Reba herself chimed in making it clear that this is just one of many rumors out there attempting to capitalize on her name:

Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true. These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product.

In the end, it is our hope that we are going to be able to see Reba stick around here for some period of time, even if there are some changes around the show that we’d love to see made. Take, for starters, trying to shorten the middle part of the competition and give us more live, authentic moments with the artists. This may still be a pipe dream, though, largely due to the fact that this show seems to use the format that they do as a means to cut costs first and foremost. Doing live shows is pricey! Meanwhile, a lot of the Battle / Knockout Rounds, just like the auditions, can be filmed in a condensed period of time.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers that the new season can be notable for the talent — and also the presence of Dan + Shay, who are the first two-person coaching team in the history of the US version of the show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

