Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC, March 19, 2024?

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? If you do want more of the series, it is certainly hard to blame you! There is room to dive into so much exciting stuff as we move forward, including a few other twists and turns for Nolan on the other side of his honeymoon.

As for whether we are about to see them tonight … well, this is where the unfortunate stuff comes more into play. We know there was a break in the action last week, and that is going to continue entering tonight. The plan is for the Nathan Fillion drama to return next week with a story titled “Training Day.”

So, what more can we say about this story now? Well, all you have to do is take a look at the full season 6 episode 4 synopsis below:

It’s Officer Aaron Thorsen’s first day back since the assault, and he’s tasked with a series of high-stress cases to determine whether he’s ready to work. Elsewhere, the team investigates a homicide case with a potential tie to the pentagram killer.

Obviously with a title like this, it feels pretty clear that the show is going to pay homage to the classic “Training Day” movie in some form, and there could be a few great references as a result of that. Also, we’re of course curious about how much this episode is going to play into the pentagram killer as the next great long-term threat. After all, it is easy to argue that as a show, The Rookie is better when they have a huge threat lurking.

What’s happening beyond this hour?

We are fairly confident that you are going to have a chance to see something more in early April, but there aren’t any further details available as of this writing. Fingers crossed that changes before too long…

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on The Rookie season 6, including something great on the casting front

What are you the most excited to see on The Rookie season 6 as we move forward?

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







