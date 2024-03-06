The Rookie season 6 episode 4 promo: The Pentagram Killer

As you get prepared to see The Rookie season 6 episode 4 later this month, one question stands out: Who is the Pentagram Killer?

Well, based on the promo that we saw last night for “Training Day,” it certainly seems like they could be one of the most dangerous foes that we see this season. We are talking here about someone with a calling card, and also someone Harper is well-aware of already for a string of a murders.

Because this is a serial killer we are talking about here, they are someone who clearly is going to know how to be undetected. This is, more than likely, why Nolan and the rest of the team find themselves up against roadblock after roadblock here. This includes them searching for someone who, in actuality, is already dead. We can’t imagine the frustration there and yet, everyone has to press on.

In the end, though, there is a single question that we wish we had an answer to: Is this case going to be wrapped up within this episode? Or, are we looking here at a crisis that could spread its way through much of the rest of the season? At the moment, we do tend to think that both avenues here feel pretty darn possible and with a shorter season, there is a case to be made for trying to make things a little bit more serialized if you possibly can.

We imagine that at least over the next week or two, a few more details about this episode will be revealed and with that, we are going to have a better sense of what some of the side stories here are.

