Is Will Trent new tonight on ABC, March 19, 2024?

Is Will Trent new tonight on ABC? After the show was off the air last week, it is pretty easy to come into this wanting so much more.

Now, unfortunately, this is where we come bearing some news that could bum a lot of people out — you will be waiting for a while to see more on the series. This is the final week of a planned hiatus for the show, and it seems as though the plan is to air new episodes both on March 26 ad well as April 2.

Do we have more to share on that particular subject? Luckily, yes! To better set the stage here, all you have to do is check out the synopses below…

Season 2 episode 4, “It’s Easier to Handcuff a Human Being” – Will and Faith investigate a small town haunted by the “Boo Hag,” where a suspect is quickly assumed, but connections to the past unveil unexpected surprises. Meanwhile, Ormewood investigates a TV star’s murder, and Amanda senses impending danger.

Season 2 episode 5, “Capt. Duke Wagner’s Daughter” – As threats against Amanda escalate, Will investigates, narrowing down a list of potential suspects. Amidst the tension, Amanda is forced to confront moments from her past. Meanwhile, Ormewood struggles in Gina’s absence.

What about beyond these episodes?

There may not be a lot more that is confirmed at the moment but in the end, we will say by and large this: The writers are going to use this season as an opportunity to dive deeper into not just Will, but the entirety of the cast. This is why it seems like both episode 4 and episode 5 are going to have larger stories about Amanda. The most successful shows, after all, are the ones where the entire ensemble stands out on an individual level.

