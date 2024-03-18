Interview with the Vampire season 2: More on Louis, Armand

As you prepare yourselves to see the season 2 premiere of Interview with the Vampire over on AMC, there is so much to be excited for! We have a new, central setting for Louis and Claudia, and that is without even noting the opportunity that will present itself moving forward when it comes to Armand.

Close to the end of the first season of the show, we got a glimpse of the relationship that he and Louis had formed at the time of the interview. As the story presses on, there is a chance to unpack so much more of this.

So what will this particular dynamic look like? Of course, any relationship on this show will be compared to Louis and Lestat and Assad Zaman (who plays Armand) knows that. However, he also recognizes that there are some differences. Here is what he had to say to TV Insider:

“There’s a lot of soft affection with Armand and Louis … I only say that because — I don’t know if rightly or not — I’m comparing it to the affection that Louis and Lestat have, and I think that’s different. I think this is more tender. People would see a tenderness.”

Regardless of if you are familiar with the Anne Rice source material or not, know that the specter of Lestat looms large for Louis and it is a hard thing for him to escape. Even when the two head to a completely different continent, there are reminders aplenty of the vampire and that is something that Jacob Anderson’s character will wrestle with — both early and often throughout the new chapter of the story.

Remember now that the second season of Interview with the Vampire is coming to AMC on Sunday, May 12.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Armand story on Interview with the Vampire?

This article was written by Jessica bunBun.

