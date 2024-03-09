Interview with the Vampire season 2: See new cast Q&A

Are you prepared to see the season 2 premiere of Interview with the Vampire on AMC in May? We certainly are and by virtue of that, we will take whatever goodies that the network gives us.

Luckily, in this instance we are here to say that the goodies are especially … good? Well, they do leave us all the more eager to dive into the next phase of Louis’ journey in Paris in season 2. Also, we certainly think that Lestat has quite the important role to paly, as well…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for more Interview with the Vampire videos!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see show stars Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid take you through a Q&A session where they talk season 2, deleted seasons, and also characters new and old. There’s honestly a lot in here for a video that is only two and a half minutes long. Anderson and Reid are two of the biggest reasons for the show’s success, whether it be their on-screen chemistry or the playfulness that they seem to exude off-camera. The work of Anne Rice is beloved, and they find a way to both honor that while throwing in a couple of different elements at the same time.

Rest assured that this will not be the only video that we see promoting the upcoming season of the vampire drama. Knowing how much AMC cares about this show, we tend to think that there is going to be a lot of other previews, especially ones highlighting the new world in France we are going to see Louis inhabit alongside Claudia. While there, they may be able to learn a great deal about themselves … but also Lestat at the same time.

Related – Want to get a few more details about Interview with the Vampire season 2 now?

What are you most excited to see moving into Interview with the Vampire season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







