Interview with the Vampire season 2 video: A mystery in Paris

As we prepare for the arrival of Interview with the Vampire season 2 on AMC this May, there are of course many questions!

What is one of the bigger ones? Well, we can put this one in rather simple terms: What happened in Paris? When are we going to have a chance to learn?

Well, if you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new preview titled “Start the Tape” that shows you a little bit of the interview, but also raises questions aplenty surrounding what happened in Paris. Is something wrong with the blood? This preview features feasts, vampirism (of course), but also still a lot of mystery and a few glimpses around a new sort of history that we are going to see play out here on a brand-new continent. Louis and Claudia are heading there after all the chaos and trauma in New Orleans and with that in mind, we are thrilled to see what lies ahead here.

Are there more trailers coming?

Well, let’s just put this in rather simple terms: You are almost certainly going to see more! In a lot of ways, we are grateful that we’ve seen as much of season 2 already. Filming has been done for these episodes for a rather long period of time and with that in mind, this is all about AMC trying to release what they want to within a reasonable amount of time.

As for the other shows within the greater Anne Rice universe, know that the second season of Mayfair Witches is in production. Our hope here is that we’ll see it, at the latest, moving into the start of the new year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

