Interview with the Vampire season 2 video: A Louis, Claudia scene

As we prepare to see the Interview with the Vampire season 2 premiere on AMC moving into May, why not see a new sneak peek?

Well, we do know that as we move into the next chapter, there are some big things to discuss here across multiple fronts, to the point where it could be rather hard to know where to start!

For us personally, we want to begin by breaking down the past. If you head over to this link, you can see thanks to IGN Fan Fest a new look at the upcoming season that shows you some of Louis and Claudia in Paris. They have this beautiful scenery around them and in the midst of that, there are also some really important questions to be answered. Take, for example, who Louis is really when you take away the other people in his life. We saw how much Lestat consumed a part of his world in New Orleans, and this could be one of the reasons for his struggle now. Claudia wants to help him but, at the same time, she knows that does this will not be easy due in part to the sheer number of demons that he has.

Meanwhile, you can also see in this preview a little more of the classic interview, with this time Armand playing a larger role. This is the character who is needed to bridge the gap between Louis’ past and present. Book readers may know a thing or two already about the story to come and yet, at the same time there are a lot of different gaps to be filled in for TV-only viewers.

