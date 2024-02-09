Interview with the Vampire season 2 spoilers: The basis of the story

Earlier this week, we heard that Interview with the Vampire season 2 is going to premiere on AMC in May, and there’s a lot we know we can prepare for here. After all, we know that Louis and Claudia are heading to Europe and while there, they will be able to pursue more of their own identities — of course, while also uncovering more of Lestat’s past.

We do recognize at this point that there are a lot of questions regarding how faithful the show will be to the Anne Rice source material, especially when it is inevitable that there could at least be a few changes here and there. Yet, it also does not sound like there are going to be any major deviations.

In speaking on some of this further in an interview with TVLine, here is just some of what executive producer Mark Johnson had to say on the subject:

“This is the second part of the [first] book, and we follow it somewhat religiously…. At one point when we did the first season, we actually toyed with going to Europe where most of this takes place, but we held off. So, this is really the second half of the book.”

Of course, we do wonder just how much the producers are going to work to further along the journey of these characters, largely due to the fact that there are plans for an extensive Anne Rice universe. There already is the second season of Mayfair Witches, and we know there are some plans out there for other projects beyond just that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

