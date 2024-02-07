Interview with the Vampire season 2 teaser raises a big question

Yesterday, the news was announced that Interview with the Vampire season 2 was going to premiere on AMC come May 12. Why not present something else pretty great now?

Without further ado, let’s just reveal that a brand-new preview has come out that gives you a sense of what lies ahead. Not only that, but it’s one that raises a pretty darn important question here: Who does Louis want to be at the end of each day?

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full teaser and within this, Claudia asks whether or not Louis has figured out his true identity. Who is he without her, or without Lestat? This could be a big part of what the upcoming season is about.

Beyond just that, there is another major question to talk about here when it comes to the setting. After season 1 took place in New Orleans, we are going to see things shift over to Europe for season 2. This is actually going to allow Louis to get a better sense of Lestat’s own history, plus that of a number of other vampires at the same exact time.

Rest assured that throughout the rest of this story, you are going to have a chance to see more of the trademark interviews, as well. We know that the series has been off the air for a long time and because of that, we do think there is value in incorporating things like this, elements and components that you know viewers are very much aware of already.

So, will we get a full trailer?

Almost certainly, but you may be forced to wait a while longer that — think in terms of until a few weeks or a month before the premiere.

What are you most excited to see moving into Interview with the Vampire season 2 on AMC?

