Interview with the Vampire season 2 premiere date confirmed!

We’ve been waiting for a long time to get more news on an Interview with the Vampire season 2 premiere date at AMC — and now, everything is official!

Today, the folks over at the network confirmed officially that the vampire drama is going to be coming back on Sunday, May 12. We know that it has been a wait of well over a year already, but isn’t it at least nice to have some sort of exact info now? We tend to think so.

As for what is coming in this new chapter of Louis’ story (based on the work of Anne Rice), here is what is said in the official synopsis:

The interview continues. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy. Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Of course, we do tend to think that there will be a few different surprises here and there in this season, but above all else, this show is about complicated relationships. If you love vampires, isn’t there a lot to like here? Things are about to get SO much more complicated…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

