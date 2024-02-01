Interview with the Vampire season 2 premiere date: Another tease

We know that it has been out there for a while that Interview with the Vampire season 2 will be coming to AMC this year. Even still, isn’t it quite nice that we have further confirmation? We tend to think so!

Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see a new preview for the network / AMC+’s upcoming lineup for this year, and it includes the Anne Rice adaptation. The first season debuted over a year ago, and we do think there’s an interest in getting to back sooner rather than later. It is really just a matter of when.

For the time being here, our hope is that we will see Louis’ story kick off again at some point this spring, especially since so much work has already been done for it. Also, it would help to tide viewers over between various The Walking Dead off-shoots, and also while we wait for season 2 of Mayfair Witches. Of course, you could also argue that Interview with the Vampire season 2 is the main event.

If you are not altogether familiar with the source material here, let’s just say that the new batch of episodes will feature Louis and Claudia heading off to Europe following their lengthy amount of time in New Orleans. While there, the two will learn more about themselves, but also dig even deeper into the past of Lestat — that is, in addition, to what is happening when it comes to the titular interview itself, which will remain an essential part of this show. Be prepared for things to be brooding, emotional, and yet also complicated — basically, the same sort of stuff you have come to know and love over the years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

