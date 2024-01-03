Interview with the Vampire season 2 premiere date: January?

Is there a chance that we are going to get an Interview with the Vampire season 2 premiere date in January? Is this something that we can really hope for?

The first thing that we should remind you of is that after such a long wait, you ARE going to have a chance to see the adaptation of the Anne Rice material at some point this year. That news has been out there for a while, and it’s thankfully not something that you have to worry about. As for the specifics here, that’s where things get a little bit more hazy.

Here is what we can say insofar as good news goes, at least for the time being: We do think there’s a chance it could be out in the relatively near future. Not only that, but there’s a chance that we could see it come back before the middle of the year! There’s already been a good bit of promotion for the upcoming episodes, and it would be a perfect show to come out at some point in March or April.

If we had to issue some sort of theory…

Wouldn’t it make sense for Interview with the Vampire to premiere at some point following The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live? That would help AMC to bridge the gap between one hit show and then some of the others — namely, the next season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Remember that there is another season of Mayfair Witches coming as well … but that does not mean that it is going to be premiering anytime soon. There has not been much in the way of buzz on it as of late.

What do you most want to see moving into Interview with the Vampire season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

