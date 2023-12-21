Interview with the Vampire season 2: Jacob Anderson’s tease

Is Interview with the Vampire season 2 one of the most anticipated shows of 2024? We would argue that is the case.

First and foremost, just imagine how broad and interesting the scope is going to be moving forward. The second batch of episodes is going to feature both Louis and Claudia heading to Europe from New Orleans. There is a lot that is happening in the past and beyond that, we’ll have a chance to see more of the trademark interview in the present.

So what is happening with Louis thematically in the upcoming season? Well, here is just some of what Jacob Anderson himself had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

“The theme of season 2 is this idea of memory is a monster, and how memory and guilt can follow you around … When we meet Claudia and Louis in season 2, they’re dealing with the psychological and literal repercussions of what they did together. With Louis, you definitely get a sense there was some hesitance on his part — he didn’t really go through with it, he pulled back from the decision at the last minute, because he is very in love with this fellow monster. That creates tension between the two of them, Louis and Claudia, that they weren’t exactly on the same page, so for those two to be together now in an unfamiliar territory creates a lot of drama.”

We do think that we’re going to have a chance to see a lot of conflict for sure, but also some surprises, violence, and conflicted feelings. While we tend to think that the story will continue to stay fairly close to the source material, there could always be room for a few new surprises here and there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

