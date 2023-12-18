Interview with the Vampire season 2: New look at Lestat!

As so many of you know at this point, we are waiting to see Interview with the Vampire season 2 at some point in 2024. Would we love to have an official premiere date at this point? Sure, but we clearly are not so lucky at the moment.

What we can at least provide right now is another look at Lestat, who we know is going to have a particularly big role in the story. At the end of season 1, Louis realized that he could not take him out. What does that mean for the future? Well, we’re going to be figuring that out sooner rather than later…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for more Interview with the Vampire videos!

If you head over to TV Insider right now, you can get a new look at Lestat for the upcoming season, which we know already is going to shift the setting over to Europe. While there, it feels fair to say that some new obstacles are going to await Louis as well as Claudia — and that’s without even mentioning what is going on in the present.

We know that the second season will continue the story within the great Anne Rice novel, and obviously, our hope is that we get to see it within the first half of 2024. After all, AMC seems to need this show given that there’s still a long wait presumably for Mayfair Witches season 2. If they are going to make the most o the larger Anne Rice universe they’ve put together, they cannot keep everyone waiting for too much longer.

In the end, just know this: We’re more than confident that the latest batch of episodes will prove forth the wait, and a perfect follow up to what we saw the first go-around.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Interview with the Vampire right now

What do you most want to see moving into Interview with the Vampire season 2 at AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







