Interview with the Vampire season 2 video: See Santiago!

While we wait to see Interview with the Vampire season 2 premiere on AMC at some point in the new year, we are 100% excited to see new footage!

If you head over to Entertainment Weekly now, you can see something that we consider to be very much exciting: A look within the Theatre des Vampires, a group of vampire performs that will factor heavily into the next chapter of the story. That includes one named Santiago, who is played by Ben Daniels.

As many of you recall, at the end of season 1 we saw Louis make the decision to depart New Orleans and moving forward, the setting for at least some of the story will be in Europe. This is one of the reasons why the base of production for much of this season has been Prague. (For those unaware, the series has a SAG-AFTRA waiver and is currently in the midst of production.)

One other thing that is notable about this preview is that it presents a better sense of how Delainey Hayles is going to play the character of Claudia. The role was recast following the departure of Bailey Bass in season 1; we don’t expect any on-screen acknowledgment of the change, and we anticipate that the story is going to move forward as you would have expected. We just hope that the second season contains both the atmosphere and the fantastic emotional complexity that we saw back in season 1. If it does that, it will continue to be a big-time hit.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

