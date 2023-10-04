Interview with the Vampire season 2 filming: A big update!

As we do get ourselves prepared to see Interview with the Vampire season 2 on AMC at some point in 2024, do we have something more to look forward to? In a word, the answer here is a pretty defiant “yes.”

Well, it was a little while back when we heard that the Anne Rice adaptation had received a SAG-AFTRA permit to resume production. Now, we have a reminder that the cameras are officially rolling once more!

According to the Prague Reporter on Twitter, filming resumed on the second season on Monday, and we’ve heard in the past that there are several weeks to go here until the cast and crew wraps things up. From there, everything will shift over to post-production, where effects will be added and all scenes will be properly edited. Of course, we’re hoping for a dramatic story that continues Louis’ story in a meaningful way, and we certainly know that there is a new setting for the bulk of it. (Hence, the decision to film in Prague in the first place.)

Hopefully, we’ll get something resembling a proper Interview with a Vampire season 2 premiere-date announcement before the end of the year. When it comes to the spin-off show Mayfair Witches, we should note that the jury is still out. We know that it is going to be back for another season but at this point, we tend to think that the earliest we would see it is closer to the end of next year. A little bit of patience is required here across the board.

Jessica BunBun

