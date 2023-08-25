Interview with the Vampire season 2 tease: Théâtre des Vampires

Are you ready to see the Interview with the Vampire season 2 premiere on AMC? Well, unfortunately, we’ll be waiting for a good while longer.

While production on the latest batch of episodes kicked off in the spring, the network has already confirmed that the next batch of episodes will not be on until 2024. Is that a long period of time to wait? Sure, but we tend to think that it will be worthwhile! After all, moving forward you will have a chance to see Louis and many some other characters in a brand-new European setting, one that comes with new relationships and challenges. Oh, and did we mention the Théâtre des Vampires? That is a big part of the story here, as well.

Given that season 2 is going to adapt a lot more of the Anne Rice source material, this particular place will be of significant importance. We do not want to say too much in fear of spoilers, but it has ties both to Lestat’s past and also Louis’ “present” — at least in the stories that are being told through the interview. Claudia also has a significant role to play here.

Throughout the new season relationships will be explored and challenges overcome — and we also anticipate that the story is going to hit some emotional and perhaps even devastating peaks. We tend to think that for all of the main characters, there is something more to be said … just as we are also aware that there is so much more to adapt beyond just where things stand right now. We just have to wait and see what much of that is at the end of the day.

You can see some teases featuring a number of these characters now over at the link here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

