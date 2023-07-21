Interview with the Vampire season 2 teaser, 2024 premiere date

We know that Interview with the Vampire season 2 is absolutely coming to AMC, but you will have to wait a little bit longer in order to see it.

Today, the network confirmed in a new sneak peek that the Anne Rice adaptation will not return until next year, which all things considered is not too much of a shock. Remember everything going on with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes right now; even though production started on this season long beforehand, there are still some potential complications. Also, with a show like this, you do need some time to make things perfect.

One of the biggest changes coming in season 2, beyond the story relocating to Europe, is the recasting of the main character of Claudia. Bailey Bass was unable to come back as her role due to unforeseen circumstances, and she is being replaced by Delainey Hayles. The sneak peek (watch here) confirms that, as well as they aesthetic that is going to be there for Louis as he embarks on the next chapter of his undead life.

In general, we do think that this preview is setting the stage for an incredible and sprawling second chapter, one that also does remind us of one thing that is incredibly important: No matter how far away Louis gets from Lestat, the vampire’s presence will always be around him. That is an unavoidable truth, and we impact that there is going to be quite an emotional impact that goes along with this … and we are going to see that play out over time.

The biggest bummer about not seeing the show this year? It is such a great watch around Halloween … but it will prove worth the wait.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

