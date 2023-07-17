Interview with the Vampire season 2: Big news incoming?

Are we on the cusp of getting some big reveals when it comes to Interview with the Vampire season 2 over at AMC? Let’s just say there is at least some reason for hope.

If you did not know already, in just a matter of days you are going to be seeing one of the bigger entertainment events of the year play out in San Diego Comic-Con. Now, on one level it is clear that this will be a pretty different version of the convention than what we have seen in the past. Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike we imagine that most panels will be devoid of stars, and some may even be canceled. However, we do still tend to think that some announcements are still going to be made, and that could include the Anne Rice adaptation that started filming earlier this year.

Just in case you needed some evidence that a big reveal is incoming, there are currently some big advertisements for the show that are being constructed around the San Diego Convention Center. That’s a big sign that AMC is planning to share some more news on the series pretty soon. Is it too early to announce a premiere date? It’s possible, and it may not happen amidst all of the uncertainty right now. Yet, these ads are a signal that the Immortal Universe remains a priority for them, and we know that season 2 is going to be both highly ambitious and pretty darn exciting. Remember for a moment here that the show is set this time around in Europe, and that means a whole new era for Louis.

Of course, we also know that there is plenty more story to tell when it comes to Lestat, as well…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

