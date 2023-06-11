Interview with the Vampire season 2: The latest filming update

As some of you out there know, filming kicked off not too long ago for Interview with the Vampire season 2 — so what’s going on behind the scenes right now?

Well, the first thing that we really should note here is that production is still 100% underway in Prague — the scripts were produced here prior to the writers’ strike, so the show has been able to move forward with everything so far. The cast has been spotted on numerous occasions, and we hesitate to say too much more than that.

Now, we know that it may sound weird to not want to spoil too much for a show based heavily on the Anne Rice source material, but there is always a chance at deviations. Also, it is equally important to remember that not everyone else out there is familiar with the story!

The most important think to note is that much of season 2 will be set in Europe, and it is going to hopefully connect further what we saw in New Orleans in season 1 and then where we are with these characters is the present. There are obviously a lot of big things that will need to be paid off here, with one of the biggest ones being potentially Louis’ decision in regards to Lestat near the end of last season. We’d say that the two have a complicated relationship, but even that feels like one of the most dramatic understatements that any one person could possibly make.

There is no premiere date as of yet for season 2, but we do remain hopeful that we are going to have a chance to see it at some point moving into the end of the year.

