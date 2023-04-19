Interview with the Vampire – Talamasca spin-off in the works at AMC

As it turns out, Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches may not be enough for AMC when it comes to the Anne Rice universe. There is, after all, a third spin-off currently in the works!

According to a new report from Deadline, the network is currently developing a series, written by John Lee Hancock, that will be set around the Talamasca. They are a top-secret organization who watch over and monitor all things paranormal, so it’s easy to imagine that they would factor heavily into both of these shows moving forward. We know that the network, like so many others, is doubling down hard on franchises — given the success of both the aforementioned shows, we can’t say anything in here is a shock.

In a new statement confirming the spin-off’s development, here is some of what Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, had to say:

“The enthusiastic critical and fan reception to Interview and Mayfair is a great sign of what is yet to come in this immersive universe based on the works of Anne Rice … We’re excited to be in active development of the next installment in this growing franchise, written and to be showrun by the incomparable John Lee Hancock. The Talamasca is one of the most intriguing elements of Rice’s works and a connective thread through so many of her stories, the standalone and crossover potential for this third series is immense.”

Ultimately, we’ll see where things go here, but we would not anticipate that this show is going to come out for a good while still. Based on where things stand right now, it feels like we are at least a year away from seeing anything air and perhaps even longer than that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

