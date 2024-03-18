NCIS season 21 spoilers: Could McGee’s sister return?

Given that NCIS season 21 has dipped into nostalgia here and there, is there a chance that the show finds a way to keep that going?

For the sake of this article, let’s get more into the idea that we could see Sarah McGee again on the show. The last appearance Troian Bellisario made on the show was all the way back in season 4, long before her claim to fame on Pretty Little Liars. She’s obviously been busy over the years, but is there a chance that some sort of reprisal could happen? We have learned over the years to never say never.

Speaking on the matter further to TV Insider, here is what Sean Murray (Troian’s real-life stepbrother) had to say on the subject:

It’s really funny that you mentioned that because while I don’t know whether that will happen, I did have lunch with Troian, my stepsister, a couple days ago, and we were talking about some of that stuff … Who knows what may happen? We don’t know.”

Of course, the fun irony here is that despite being such a longtime cast member here, Murray has no real control over what’s going to happen long-term on the show — that is really up to the current showrunners in Steven D. Binder and David J. North. Given that season 21 is so short following the industry strikes of last year, it is hard to imagine there being time or space in order to make something happen here. Long-term, however, anything could still transpire! There is no season 22 renewal yet, but it does feel close close to a sure thing and it’s hard to imagine anything else coming to pass. That should come with more episodes and with that, a larger number of opportunities.

As for when NCIS will be back for new episodes…

Think in terms of Monday, March 25 — there is another hiatus this week.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

