NCIS season 21 episode 5 trailer teases Jessica Knight’s dad

Well, we know entering the episode (airing on March 25) that one of the top stories is going to be getting a chance to see Jessica Knight’s father for the first time. As it turns out, this is someone who is just as intimidating as you would have imagined and then some. He’s one of the bigwigs at the Far East field office and beyond that, he’s basically that office’s version of Gibbs.

Is this episode going to also bring some tension Knight and Palmer’s way? It feels that way, largely because it doesn’t seem like Jessica’s dad has any real idea who he is! If there was a reason for Jimmy to feel insecure about this relationship, we’d argue that this is it. Why wouldn’t she say something here? The only answer that we can offer right now is that it is due, in part, to Knight either having our own concerns about her dad to her also just not talking too much about her dating life to him. It may not necessarily be some sort of indictment on where her relationship is at, but that’s something that we’ll take a wait-and-see approach on.

We’re still rooting for Knight in Shining Palmer here, and it is really just worth remembering that relationships move at their own pace and every single one of them is different. There could be an engagement and/or a wedding down the road (it’s in our own head-canon for the show), but that doesn’t mean it would be this season or even in a hypothetical season 22.

Of course, also remember this: There’s also a case-related reason why Knight’s father is around!

