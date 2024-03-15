NCIS season 21 spoilers: Cote de Pablo ‘surprise’ ahead?

As many of you may know at this point, NCIS season 21 has so many important milestones coming up. A major one stands out, of course — the 1,000th episode for the franchise as a whole! We’ve learned already that both Vanessa Lachey and Daniela Ruah are going to be making appearances in some capacity.

So what about Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo? We know already that Tony will not being showing up for the rest of the season, but is there a chance that we would see Ziva? Well, here’s the thing — it seems as though we could be seeing the character at some point “soon.” Weatherly took part in an Instagram video Q&A this week and within that, he noted alongside Brian Dietzen that there is some sort of “surprise” coming.

From our vantage point, the 1,000th episode of the franchise would make the most sense for Cote to turn up in, mostly because that is the perfect way for the entire franchise to better set the table for the upcoming Tony / Ziva spin-off. Also, it would be fun! We certainly would appreciate a little update and we imagine that whenever the spin-off premieres, the entire franchise could do a little bit more in order to hype that up.

What we can say about the spin-off is that it will be filming in Europe, and both Michael and Cote are poised to star and executive-produce. They both know their characters so well and yet, this will be an opportunity to explore some new potential avenues. Who knows — there is always a chance that the creatives could find a way to surprise us!

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that this “surprise” is an actual appearance from Ziva on the show, and not just a behind-the-scenes video (though we would welcome that also).

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

