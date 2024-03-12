NCIS season 21 episode 5 spoilers: McGee’s meltdown?

If you were not aware for whatever reason, there are going to be a lot of major moments when NCIS season 21 episode 5 arrives on CBS. What will stand out the most?

Well, we’ve already shared some details about this upcoming episode “The Plan,” with one of the biggest highlights being the opportunity to see Jessica Knight’s father on the show for the first time. The synopsis below clues you in on a little bit more of that:

“The Plan” – With the help of Knight’s dad, Special Agent in Charge Feng Zhao (Russell Wong), NCIS works to unravel the mystery of a recently used service weapon belonging to a missing agent. Also, McGee is in a tailspin when DNA results reveal a close relative he was unaware of, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The thing that we should note here is that Jessica’s father actually allows her and Jimmy to get closer — even if there is tension along the way. After all, Feng is going to be a protective guy! He’s a military man, and he also could have a tough exterior because of that.

As for the McGee story…

We can’t help but be curious as to what this is going to be about! The idea that would make us excited is learning that McGee is actually related to one of his co-workers, which could cause her to look at them a little bit differently. Sean Murray does tend to really shine in these stories that are lighthearted in nature, and this feels like the perfect venue when there are some serious events happening elsewhere.

