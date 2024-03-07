NCIS season 21 spoilers: A story about … aliens ahead?

If you were wondering if NCIS season 21 was going to get pretty darn weird, let’s just go ahead and say this: There is a good chance! After all, some of the latest information that we’ve got suggests that there will be a close encounter of the strange kind on the story moving forward.

For a few more details on that, check out some of what co-showrunner Steven D. Binder had to say to TVLine:

“We have an episode where the team finds something that appears out-of-this-world.”

This is an episode that will ironically air on April 1, but this is not some sort of crazy April Fools’ joke. We don’t necessarily think that the show is going to be moving in the direction of science-fiction, but doesn’t it make a little sense for the series to lean into this? At the moment, we certainly think so, all things considered. Just remember for a moment that one of the goals of this show is finding a way to make you guess about everything, whether it be the identity of a killer or what will be happening when it comes to the circumstances around a case.

NCIS is now on a brief hiatus, but at least we’re not at the halfway point in the season! There is going to be a lot more fun stuff ahead, including some great moments featuring a lot of different characters.

What we personally are hoping for…

Let’s just put it this way: It would be really nice in this episode to see a lot of characters offer up differing opinions about the aliens. What if a couple of people are into the idea on some weird or super-hilarious level? We can’t rule that out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS now, including other details about what the future will hold

What are you most hoping to see across NCIS season 21 the rest of the way?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







