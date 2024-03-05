NCIS season 21 episode 5: Where is the first promo?

For everyone out there who is eager to watch NCIS season 21 episode 5, rest assured you are far from alone at this point!

Unfortunately, last night the folks at CBS did not give us much to go on. There was no promo released for what is coming up in “The Plan,” which is not airing until we get around to Monday, March 25. There also is not all that much that we can say when it comes to a synopsis at this point, either.

So why no promo? Well, the answer here is simple, and it is tied almost exclusively to the way in which the network operates within this show. They don’t tend to give promos out until a week before some of the episodes air, and we can’t be shocked that they are following the tradition here. It is possible that you’ll see a video peek at “The Plan” at that point — or, at the very least this is what we’re hoping for.

Ultimately, we certainly think that episode 5 will be worth the wait — at least if it lives up to what we have seen so far. Season 21 has been really fun so far! We recognize fully that a lot of people out there understandably miss Gibbs and some characters from the past, but it feels like we’ve had a good mixture here of great cases, emotional material, and also humor. Every series regular does still seem to be getting a moment or two in the sun and we appreciate that.

Also, it honestly feels like NCIS has become a true ensemble show at this point, where you can swap between storylines with everyone feeling as though they are on equal footing. That’s not something you get with a lot of other series out there these days.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

