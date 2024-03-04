NCIS: More surprises ahead for Tony – Ziva spin-off?

It was only a matter of days ago when the big news first came in regarding NCIS — namely, that there is a Tony – Ziva spin-off on the way!

The first thing that we should do here on some level is continue to express our surprise that this longtime dream has become a reality. There’s certainly been chatter about it forever, but getting that greenlight from Paramount+ is a big deal. Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are both going to be back as stars and executive producers, and could there be some other surprises on the way, as well? It sure seems like it!

In a new post on his official Twitter, Weatherly himself noted that “there are MORE surprises coming very soon.” What does that mean? Well, it is pretty clear that he knows a lot more than any of us are aware right now, but our hope is that these “surprises” could perhaps include a cameo from some other NCIS cast member or some way that it could cross over with the main show, even if it is just an episode in order to set things up.

What we do know about the spin-off right now is that it will be set far away from any of the shows, and it is going to feature both of these characters off on their own adventure. We do think it is likely to have a more serialized feel given its streaming home, and we tend to think the episode count will be in the 8-10 range, as most on Paramount+ are. (If there is a different announcement made, we will let you know.)

Obviously, we will be waiting a long time to see Tony and Ziva actually return — but for now, isn’t it great to just celebrate that it’s happening?

