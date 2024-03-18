Station 19 season 7 episode 3 spoilers: A parade problem

As we prepare for Station 19 season 7 to arrive on ABC later this week, why not look even further ahead for a moment here? There is a lot to prepare for and today, we want to dive a little bit further into “True Colors” airing a week from Thursday.

If you saw some trailers going into this season, then you probably know a thing or two already about what is at the core of this story. Something terrible happens while at a Pride Parade, and it leads to a lot of the crew scrambling in order to make sure that everyone is safe. This is also going to be an episode that offers at least a small Grey’s Anatomy crossover, which is something that the show looks to be eager to do in some form throughout this final chapter.

Below, you can check out the full Station 19 season 7 episode 2 synopsis with other details as to what lies ahead:

The Station 19 crew struts their stuff at the FABruary Winter Pride parade, where Maya encounters someone important from her past. Carina looks to Bailey for support, while Travis and Eli arrive at a crossroads.

Ultimately, one of the things that this final season is going to do is test everyone. This is really a story about these characters overcoming more obstacles, whether they be personal or professional. Life rarely ever moves in a straight line, but we do believe that the writers are going to be interested in leaving a lot of these characters off in a reasonably happy place. This is at least our expectation at this point, and it should be fun seeing how things transform through the many weeks ahead.

Given that this season is only ten episodes, though, we are aware of the fact already that things are going to have to move pretty darn fast…

