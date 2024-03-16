Station 19 season 7 episode 2 promo: Is Jack in denial?

Just in case Station 19 has not trampled on your heart enough when it comes to Jack Gibson’s story, we have seen the promo for what lies ahead.

So how can we describe the next chapter of the story? Well, Grey Damon may be sticking around on the show, but the path ahead for his character is very much uncertain. After the traumatic brain injury he suffered, it appears as though there is no chance he will ever be a firefighter again. Yet, the promo on Thursday showed that he will still be around the station, almost pleading for something to change when it comes to his scans.

Will it? That doesn’t seem likely, and this is going to be a big push for a lot of Jack’s story coming up as he needs to find a brand-new way for him to live. This is not an easy thing to do — it would not be easy for anyone in his situation! He has to figure out a separate calling but honestly, it doesn’t feel like he has to go that far from his friends at the station. There has to be some sort of job he can have that does not require him to go out into the field, or at the very least, that is what we would hope. We know that the character is not leaving the show and by virtue of that, we are curious to see what the writers eventually decide.

Odds are, this is a storyline that will make you emotional — but it won’t be the only part of the upcoming episode that will. Grief is going to be a major part of it, and there is at least one other situation for the firefighters that could end up turning violent.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now entering the next Station 19

What do you most want to see moving into Station 19 season 7 episode 2 when it does eventually air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay tuned for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







