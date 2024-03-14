Station 19 season 7 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Good Grief’

After the events of the premiere, it makes a whole lot of sense to want more on Station 19 season 7 episode 2. With this being the final chapter for the firefighter drama, every story matters that much more.

The next episode airing in seven days carries with it the title of “Good Grief,” and allow us to go ahead and say that this reminds us immediately of Charlie Brown and almost nothing else. Still, this is going to be a story with a lot of substance to it, especially when it comes to certain characters working to recover following a lot of what they have gone through in between the end of season 6 and the start of season 7. Take, for starters, Jack Gibson. He is still alive! However, at the same time, his life is not exactly the same as it was.

For those wondering, we tend to think the title is actually tied to loss — the Station 19 season 7 episode 2 synopsis gives you a better sense of what is to come:

Ben and Theo respond to a challenging Crisis One call, and Jack struggles adjusting to his new reality. Maya and Carina treat a nanny with a surprising diagnosis. Travis finds a surprise at Dixon’s wake, and Vic joins Beckett at a family funeral. (TV-14, LSV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

What does the long-term future look like here?

That is something that we’re sure that a lot of people would want an answer to and yet, the powers-that-be are keeping things somewhat hush-hush. The only thing that we can say with some certainty is that there are no plans for Station 19 to end with the firehouse going away. Whether it be a season 8 or some appearances on Grey’s Anatomy, you could still see these characters again.

