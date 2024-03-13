Station 19 season 7 spoilers: A small series finale tease

In just over 24 hours the Station 19 season 7 premiere is going to be here, and you better 100% believe it is going to be emotional. How can it not be? This is the final season after all, and we realize that we are building towards a series finale that is likely going to have some teary eyes all over the country.

Now that we’ve said that, is the series finale actually going to be end for some of these characters? Hardly. Speaking to TV Insider, star Jaina Lee Ortiz indicates that while a lot may be uncertain as of right now, she is still confident when it comes to the future of the firehouse:

I actually have no idea how it’s going to end. I have a feeling we’re going to end on a high note because I don’t think anyone wants to grieve any more than they’re grieving right now because this is a lot of people’s favorite show. And I think that we’re grieving the finale in itself. I honestly have no idea. We may have a cliffhanger, but I know for sure that Station 19 will not shut down. It will still exist, which is very beautiful and hopeful and promising.

Ultimately, there are still people out there fighting to have the show saved somewhere, whether it be at ABC, Hulu, or somewhere else. From our vantage point it is far too early to tell what’s going to happen there, but our advice is that you watch live! This is, at least in our opinion, the best way to help the show. Money talks more than anything, and if this show does end up producing nice profits, it will be hard for some other people to turn away from it down the road.

