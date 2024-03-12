Station 19 season 7 spoilers: Jaina Lee Ortiz on 100th episode

We do recognize that as we move further into Station 19 season 7 on ABC, there are some reasons to be sad — after all, the show is ending!

With that being said, though, there are also reasons to celebrate and these are things that we should not overlook here. That includes the fact that the series is going to have a chance to celebrate 100 episodes on the air, which is totally something that every show out there dreams of. This is what we are grateful for the most right now — in this era of rampant cancellations, this is a series that actually had a chance to make it to this milestone.

While we’re sure that there are plenty of hard times coming throughout the season, that is not necessarily a goal entering the 100th episode. Instead, prepare for a little more joy! Here is some of what star Jaina Lee Ortiz had to say on the subject to TV Insider:

We get to call back on some of the things in the very beginning of Season 1. I think it’s very exciting. It’s very emotional, heartwarming, and obviously you’re going to go through the rollercoaster that you go through normally in every episode, but I feel like it’s a celebration. It’s a celebration of our characters and our stories, and it honors first responders in a beautiful way.

As we do move into the episode, the #1 thing that we would most like to see here is some sort of big, happy change for one of the characters — basically, a way for this episode to stand out even more after the fact! There may be more changes that come for some of them after the series finale, but that is a little more bittersweet. After all, those are not changes that we will necessarily have an opportunity to see.

