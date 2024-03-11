Station 19 season 7 spoilers: EPs talk final season, dropped stories

After a long wait the Station 19 season 7 premiere is going to be coming on Thursday, and we know it marks the end of the road.

Is that a hard thing to accept? You better believe it. We’ve had a great time watching these characters and the overall story play out and yet, all things must come to an end. This is where we are now, thanks mostly to ABC’s decision. It is one that certainly took us by surprise, and also happened significantly earlier than anyone could have anticipated in advance.

Just in case you needed more clarification that season 7 was not meant to be the last one, co-showrunners Peter Paige and Zoanne Clark told TVLine that they were informed about this shortly after the start of production, which then led to them having to round up the cast so that they could all be told in-person. Meanwhile, Paige also confirmed that with a ten-episode final season, there were also a number of storylines that they simply were not able to do:

We definitely had some story ideas that we had to let go of. Like, there was a really complex arson storyline that we’d never done on the show. We had to say, “OK, well, that’s going to be a Season Never story.”

We do think that there are going to be a lot of ideas put into the final episodes and yet, at the same time you want to do whatever you can to ensure there is still a natural flow and pace to what you see. There are a lot of different variables you have to think about! Emotional moments are the heart of this show and with that, will remain more important than almost anything else.

