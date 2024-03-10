Station 19 season 7 spoilers: Will Jack Gibson survive?

We know that there are a lot of questions worth wondering entering Station 19 season 7 later this week, but the biggest one revolves around Jack Gibson. Will the character survive?

With a lot of other shows out there, it would be easy to just dismiss this cliffhanger as nothing important — after all, we’ve been teased so many times with this sort of thing across all of TV that it can be hard to take them seriously. However, this show has earned it given how many series regulars have been written out over the years.

As it turns out, you don’t have to wait until the premiere to learn what is happening with Gibson … at least in terms of if he lives or dies. (Warning: Spoilers ahead for the second episode airing a week from Thursday.)

For a few more details, check out the full Station 19 season 7 episode 2 synopsis below:

Ben and Theo respond to a challenging Crisis One call, and Jack struggles adjusting to his new reality. Maya and Carina treat a nanny with a surprising diagnosis. Travis finds a surprise at Dixon’s wake, and Vic joins Beckett at a family funeral.

Just from reading that alone, it is clear that we’re going to see Jack find his way to the other side, but is he ever going to be a firefighter again? That’s not something that is altogether clear. He could be getting a story here that is really all about him trying to figure out the next phase of his life. Since this is the final season, the show may not feel the pressure of making their stories just all about the firehouse since they don’t have to stay there in the long-term.

This is a shortened season, so we at least can say this — whatever happens with Jack will have to transpire pretty darn quickly.

