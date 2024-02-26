Station 19 season 7 premiere spoilers: Who faces a key choice?

We recognize that the wait to see Station 19 season 7 premiere on ABC has been long, and it would be great to be on the other side of it soon. Luckily, we are just over two weeks away! Before too long you will see some of your favorite characters back for what will be an exciting season … even if it is a little bit emotional at the same time. How can it not be, given that this marks the final chapter? We wish that this wasn’t the case, but at least it is gratifying to know that the writers have some time to build towards a proper conclusion.

For now, what we can do here is quite simple: Better set the stage towards the premiere in particular. According to TVLine, the title for this episode is “This Woman’s Work,” a clear reference to the Kate Bush song. Meanwhile, the synopsis hints at Jack’s life-or-death crisis among a number of other things:

“Andy steps into the station’s captaincy as Jack’s life hangs in the balance … The team is called to a hostage situation, Natasha fights for her career, and Maya and Carina make a choice.”

As we see this story air, our hope is that Maya and Carina’s choice revolves around adoption, especially given some of the events that happened at the end of last season. With Jack, we really just hope that he survives! Yes, we recognize that this is a super-generic thought you could make for any character, but you have to remember here that this show has killed off a ton of people over the years. Is there really much of a need to do that all over again now? That is where we do have a certain degree of hesitation.

