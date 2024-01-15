Station 19 season 7: More on why ABC is ending the show

As some of you out there may be aware, Station 19 season 7 is going to be the final one over at ABC — and it is still hard to accept. We don’t think that anyone out there wants to say goodbye to the firefighter drama, especially when it seemed like it could have some life in it yet. The ratings weren’t exactly at a level where you would think that a cancellation was about to happen — and yet, here we are.

Well, today we have some more information as to why the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off is entering its final stretch of episodes, and it is suddenly all the more clear why some of the cast was shocked when the news first came out.

According to a report coming in right now via Deadline, many of the show’s original cast members including Jaina Lee Ortiz already had deals in place for season 8, so this is not a case of the series ending because of the cast looking to move on. As we noted, the live ratings were solid enough to justify it continuing.

So what does the end of the show come down to? It appears to be a couple of different things. First and foremost, ABC is trying to balance out the cost of their schedule and scripted content, in general, can be pretty expensive. The aforementioned site also cites the show’s international performance and licensing — historically, first responder genres don’t have as much global appeal as medical shows and cop series.

One other interesting tidbit that comes out from the piece is that ABC picking up 9-1-1 did not reportedly have much of an impact on Station 19 ending, and it likely would have regardless. Still, it is a curious move given that 9-1-1 is actually the costlier of the two shows — but it also does have stars that are more well-known all over the globe.

