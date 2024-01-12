Station 19 season 7 promo highlights Andy as captain

As so many of you more than likely know at this point, Station 19 season 7 is poised to be the final one over on ABC. We know that there are plenty of people out there fighting to change that, and we understand why. After all, this is a shortened final season that is not going to give many opportunities in order to tie up loose ends, and we wish that we could say that you’ll get everything you want. Nothing with that is guaranteed.

With that being said, we do at least have a sense of how the network is currently preparing to promote the final chapter.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a first-look promo that does at least amplify some of the larger stories that will be at the forefront of the new batch of episodes. Think in terms of Andy Herrera finally getting to be Captain, the thing that she has fought to be for the vast majority of the season. Meanwhile, you also have more story to tell between Carina and Maya, and that is likely just one of many relationships that is going to be explored.

Our sentiment at the moment is simply that there will be some opportunities to see dramatic fires, plus also learn a little bit more about every character. It’s also our hope that we are going to be able to see the door open to some degree for a character or two to appear on Grey’s Anatomy down the road, even though we’d rather just keep Station 19 around.

Remember that the upcoming batch of episodes is going to be premiering on Thursday, March 14 — we still have a long ways to go. The only plus is that many of these stories will likely air without commercials.

