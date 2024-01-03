Station 19 season 7 premiere: When to expect more details

As many of you may be aware at this point, there are two not-so-great news items to report when it comes to Station 19 season 7.

So, where should we start here? The first thing worth noting here is that we’re not seeing any episodes until we get around to March. Also, this is set to be the final season at ABC. It’s still something that we’re having a hard time stomaching, especially since this is going to be a shortened season to begin with. There is only so much time to establish endgames for everyone involved, so the story is going to have to move rather quickly.

Are some more details coming in the relatively near future? While we’re sure that there are some videos that will come out soon hyping the new batch of episodes, but those will probably be a little bit more vague. The best chance that we have of getting story specifics in advance here is via an official synopsis, which we imagine is going to be coming up here at some point when we get into mid-to-late February. We’d love to see it beforehand, but we have to sit our expectations pretty low here due to how much longer we still have to wait.

The first order of business for Station 19 moving forward will be resolving some of the cliffhangers that we saw at the end of season 6. Is Jack Gibson okay? Following that, we can get more into the stories that are going to define the rest of the journey. We hope that everyone does have their own individual sense of closure.

Also, we hope that there is some sort of open door at the end of the road — just in case we do end up seeing the show come back. You never know what could happen in the years after the fact!

Related – Go ahead and get some more news regarding Station 19 now, including more on more possible teasers

What do you most want to see moving into Station 19 season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







