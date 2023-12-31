Station 19 season 7: Is the first promo on the way soon?

Are we about to get the first promo for Station 19 season 7 over on ABC? Let’s just say there is a good case for it!

After all, consider the following first and foremost: The network recently has unveiled previews for a number of other shows, with one of the more notable ones being the flagship Grey’s Anatomy. We have every reason to think that they will be unveiling something soon for the firefighter drama.

The big headline entering this season is the rather unfortunate news that this is the final one over on ABC. It may not be something that we want, but it’s something that seems to be sticking pending a last-minute turnaround. We’re in a position now where the writers really have a ton of work ahead for them trying to establish endings for a lot of these characters. While there is always a chance that some could make cameos on Grey’s Anatomy down the road, we wouldn’t count on it.

As for what we’re expecting to see within the first preview here, let’s go ahead and make it clear: A lot of drama, some near-death situations, and hopefully at least one big tease about the rather-recent cliffhanger. Just remember that at the end of season 6, we saw a situation where Jack Gibson’s life was put into jeopardy. Our hope is that he does find a way to survive, especially when you consider everything that this show has put him through over the years. Suffice it to say, it has been a lot.

We don’t think that a first promo is going to reveal a ton about what’s ahead, but it also does not need to. Some more episode-by-episode specifics will arrive closer to when the show is back in March. (Yes, it is 100% a long wait.)

