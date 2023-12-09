Station 19 season 7: Shonda Rhimes on show ending

Last night, the news first came out that Station 19 season 7 will be the final one, this ending another Grey’s Anatomy spin-off. While Shonda Rhimes was never the day-to-day showrunner of the firefighter drama, she was absolutely involved and without her, there would be no universe for these to exist. She is invested in just about every aspect of it, and of course she feels emotional seeing it reach this point.

So what did Rhimes have to say about the final season? In a post on Instagram, she had the following to say:

“Grateful for an unforgettable run … A heartfelt salute to the exceptional cast whose brilliance brought the characters to life and to the viewers who continued to make it possible! Thank you for the magic, the moments, and the memories.”

Based on star Jaina Lee Ortiz saying that she was “still processing” the news on her Instagram Stories, we tend to think that this is not something the cast and crew were aware of super-far in advance. It also cements further that this was probably an ABC decision, which is another reminder that very few shows ever have the opportunity to go past a seventh season at this point. Remember that the further a series goes, the more expensive it becomes along the way.

The final season of Station 19 is currently filming, and the plan appears to be for it to air beginning in March. While we’re certainly bummed that the show is ending, we are equally so that the final season is only ten episodes. That means that there is not a ton of time for the writers to tie up every loose end, though we suppose there is still a chance for some actors to appear on Grey’s Anatomy down the road.

What do you think about Station 19 being the final one?

Are you “still processing” it yourself? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more news.

