Why is Station 19 ending with season 7 at ABC?

You may have heard the sad news earlier that Station 19 season 7 is going to be the final one at ABC. Now, there’s another thing to wonder: Why? Did this really have to be the final send-off for Jaina Lee Ortiz and the rest of the cast?

Well, we should start by saying that we recognize fully that it’s a bummer to see the series conclude; yet, it’s also somewhat expected for a lot of shows at this point. Once you get past a season 6 or season 7, series tend to be much more expensive to produce as new contracts need to be signed; meanwhile, we are also in an era where networks are being more cost-conscious than ever before.

While the ratings for Station 19 are fairly solid, even when compared to Grey’s Anatomy, the clear indication we get is that it may not be as valuable of a property globally or in terms of streaming. If it were, we tend to think that it would be sticking around.

Is there a chance that we could see the powers-that-be change their mind on this? Absolutely, it’s something that we’ll cross our fingers about, but we also consider it to be a relative longshot at this point. This is just not something that happens all that often and with that in mind, our feeling instead is just hoping that all of the characters get some sort of fitting end to their stories. We suppose that there is also a possibility that some of them could end up appearing again on Grey’s Anatomy in the future, especially when you consider that we’ve seen that happen with characters on Private Practice and the show that started it all.

Remember for now that the final season of Station 19 is currently set to premiere in March.

